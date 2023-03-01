Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson Sells 11,603 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMR traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.39. 231,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

