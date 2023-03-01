Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.