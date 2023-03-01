Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.74. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 339,915 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Further Reading
