Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.74. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 339,915 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

