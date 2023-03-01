Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

