Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Shares Down 1.1%

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
Allied World Assurance Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55.
About Allied World Assurance
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied World Assurance (AWHHF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.