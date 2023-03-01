Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Shares Down 1.1%

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Allied World Assurance Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

