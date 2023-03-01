Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

LNT stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 562,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,376. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

