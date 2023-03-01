AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

AFB opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

