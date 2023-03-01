Allan C. Golston Sells 5,459 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.97. The company had a trading volume of 745,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,963. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

