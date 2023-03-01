Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 409,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,245. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

