Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

ALB stock opened at $252.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

