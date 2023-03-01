Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 4,123,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,473. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

