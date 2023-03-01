Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,403. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,476 shares of company stock worth $550,898 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

