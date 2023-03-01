Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Aixtron Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of AIXXF opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.88.
Aixtron Company Profile
