Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aixtron Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of AIXXF opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.