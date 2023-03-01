Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AIRT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

