Aion Price Down 80.4% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 80.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00210856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00100989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00053952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

