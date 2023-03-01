AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFTR remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Tuesday. 3,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 855,238 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 147,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 224,244 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

