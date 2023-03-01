Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Up 134.3% in February

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Afentra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STGAF remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Afentra has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Afentra

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

