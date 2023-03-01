AerCap (AER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

AerCap stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

