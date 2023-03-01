aelf (ELF) Market Cap Tops $157.34 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $157.34 million and $30.13 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

