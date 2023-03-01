Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $80.45 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $80.45 million and $2.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00219398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13774513 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,114,586.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

