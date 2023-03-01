ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.
In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
