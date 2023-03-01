Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.97 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. 776,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,144. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after acquiring an additional 131,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

