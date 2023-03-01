Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Down 1.1%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.27). 51,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 51,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.35).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.54. The company has a market capitalization of £292.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

