Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 964,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,813. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 65.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $421,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.