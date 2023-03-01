AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,597 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

