Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,152. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,838,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.