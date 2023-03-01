8,617 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,757. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

