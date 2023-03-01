3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 16% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) rose 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 958,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,185,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

