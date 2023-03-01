383,500 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,300. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

