3,300 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after buying an additional 776,243 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $11,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,789,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,946. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

