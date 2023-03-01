3,179 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

NYSE:MTN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.74. 66,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

