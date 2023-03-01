27,120 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,651,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 251,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 183,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,406. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

