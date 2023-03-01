25,237 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ITT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ITT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

