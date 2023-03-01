12,997 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,519,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

