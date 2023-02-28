Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) is Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises approximately 9.4% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,390 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 41.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 539,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 413,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 404,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 93,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

