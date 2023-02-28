Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.080-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,608. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.79.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

