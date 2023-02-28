ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Down 84.4% in February

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the January 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the second quarter worth $724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Stock Up 4.2 %

ZimVie stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 340,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZimVie Company Profile

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Articles

