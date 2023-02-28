YUSD Stablecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,411.90 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.33 million and $324,411.90 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00421910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.74 or 0.28518367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00080151 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $232,606.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

