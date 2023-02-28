YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

YETI opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in YETI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,673,000 after purchasing an additional 803,110 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in YETI by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in YETI by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

