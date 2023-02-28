YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $47.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.
YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.
YETI Trading Up 1.5 %
YETI opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
