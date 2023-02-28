Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

