W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 1.8 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $820.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

