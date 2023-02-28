WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 929.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 841.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

