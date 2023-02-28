Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Workday by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.