Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale cut their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a PEG ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

