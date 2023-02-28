Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is First Growth Investment Manager LP’s 9th Largest Position

First Growth Investment Manager LP lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 5.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 33.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.51. 2,452,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -151.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

