WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.07 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $362.58 million and $25.07 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,644,711,277 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

