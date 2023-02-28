Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

