Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
