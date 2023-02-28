Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:WPM opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
