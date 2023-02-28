Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.