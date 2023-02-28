Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 576.6% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC remained flat at $23.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

