Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

WAL stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.31. 826,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,605. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.